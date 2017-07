This Wine Cork Art Is Truly Museum-Worthy

Wine and art go together beautifully. In fact, half the reason to attend a gallery opening is the ample supply of wine offered to attendees (and cheese too, of course). However, what about when wine and art literally come together as one? That’s the question artist Scott Gundersen answers with his museum quality portraits made entirely out of vast sums of wine corks.

Advertisement

Over the past ten years, Gundersen has gained notoriety for his massive commissioned cork-based portraits that have included the likes of Courtney Cox, famous authors like Gabriel García Márquez and both the King and Queen of Spain. His corky work graces the halls of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and can be viewed at Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museums in London and San Francisco as well.