Williams-Sonoma Is Launching an Exclusive Vitamix Blender

If you have visited Food & Wine.com before, you know that we are big fans of the Vitamix blender around here. It is arguably the best blender on the market right now, and while it’s one of the pricier appliances out there, most people agree that it’s well worth the investment. The New Year is fast approaching and you’ll want to start it off right, which may just mean finally splurging on the tool that you need to transform your kitchen and your cooking game. Just in time for 2018, Williams-Sonoma has released a brand new, exclusive version of the Vitamix Ascent 5300—and it got a makeover.

The Williams-Sonoma edition of the Vitamix blender has a sleek, eye-catching copper body, which you’ll only be able to find through the retailer. A built-in timer (on its touchscreen display) on the body stops the blender automatically, so you don’t have to hover around the kitchen waiting for the perfect moment to press the stop button. The blender also comes with five settings for different types of dishes—smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, dips and spreads, and self-cleaning, so you’ll be able to use it for a whole variety of tasks in the kitchen. From dinner to dessert to snacking, the Vitamix knows how to make itself useful for almost any meal.

Another benefit of this blender? It just makes cooking easier, quicker, and more convenient. The Vitamix has the ability to draw thick mixtures down toward the blade so that you don’t have to stop the blending process to stir the mixture or scrape the sides so that the ingredients are evenly mixed.

But you probably already know why the Vitamix is great. You just need an excuse to get it. Here, let me help: It’s a new year (almost). You worked hard this year. You’ve probably resolved to eat healthier in 2018. You deserve it.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender (Copper), $650.00 on williams-sonoma.com