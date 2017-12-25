All the Best Deals From the Williams-Sonoma After-Christmas Sale

Even though you likely gave your extensive and detailed Christmas list to your family and have been dropping hints all year long about how you’ve been wanting to remodel your kitchen with all the latest tools and appliances, there’s a chance (sorry to break it to you) that you won’t get everything you asked for this holiday season. That’s why you’ll probably be pleased to learn that Williams-Sonoma understands your struggle to find all the beautiful, practical kitchen tools you need to start your year off right and improve your home cooking skills: The retailer is launching a series of post-holiday season sales that will make affording the kitchen you’ve always wanted even easier.

First off, starting on December 26 and ending on December 28, Williams-Sonoma is offering $50 off All-Clad slow cookers, the perfect tool for creating epics soups and stews and marinating your favorite meat dish in a succulent sauce.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

All-Clad 4-quart slow cooker, $149 on williams-sonoma.com

From December 26 until January 16, all Calphalon Elite pans will be 20 percent off. These non-stick pans are so durable that Williams-Sonoma promises metal utensils won’t damage them.

Calphalon Elite Nonstick 3-Piece Fry Pan & Sauté Pan Set, $100 on williams-sonoma.com

Later in the month, on December 28 and extending until January 15, cutting boards and knife storage will also be 20 percent off.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Boos Edge-Grain Rectangular Cutting Board, Large, $120 on williams-sonoma.com

If you need to get your kitchen organized, uncluttered, and generally looking sharp—or maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions is to finally give your kitchen that simple, minimalist look you’ve been eyeing with envy in every interior design catalogue you can get your hands on—Williams-Sonoma is also offering 20 percent off organization and cleaning products from December 26 to January 9.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Ceramic Partitioned Utensil Holder, $40 on williams-sonoma.com

If you’ve been considering stocking your kitchen with the simple—but necessary—tools you need to peel, cut, and juice citrus and vegetables, now is the time. The retailer is also offering 30 percent off veggie and citrus tools from December 29 to January 4.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Chef'n Citrus Juicer, $25 on williams-sonoma.com

Finally, if you’re not in need of a particular appliance, but could just use a little (electronic) help around the kitchen, the Google Home device is now on sale for just $79, but the deal ends December 31. The nifty gadget can set timers, look up recipes and then read them to you, and even help you decide what wine to serve with dinner.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Google Home, $79 on williams-sonoma.com