Alton Brown, Kristen Bell & Neil Patrick Harris Designed Spatulas for Williams Sonoma

William-Sonoma teamed up with the non-profit Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, which helps fight childhood hunger, to create a line of spatulas designed by celebrities.

The line features illustrations by Kristen Bell, Faith Hill, Bobby Flay, Neil Patrick Harris, Questlove, Jeff Bridges, and Alton Brown, among others. Each spatula costs $12.95 and 30 percent of proceeds from the sale of each one goes to No Kid Hungry, plus William-Sonoma will donate an additional $5,000 on behalf of the designer of the spatula that sells out first.

Kristen Bell’s spatula is adorned with a drawing on a sloth—her favorite animal—while Jeff Bridges’ makes reference to his character’s bowling hobby in the movie The Big Lebowski.