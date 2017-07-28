Alton Brown, Kristen Bell & Neil Patrick Harris Designed Spatulas for Williams Sonoma

William-Sonoma teamed up with the non-profit Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, which helps fight childhood hunger, to create a line of spatulas designed by celebrities.

The line features illustrations by Kristen Bell, Faith Hill, Bobby Flay, Neil Patrick Harris, Questlove, Jeff Bridges, and Alton Brown, among others. Each spatula costs $12.95 and 30 percent of proceeds from the sale of each one goes to No Kid Hungry, plus William-Sonoma will donate an additional $5,000 on behalf of the designer of the spatula that sells out first.

Kristen Bell’s spatula is adorned with a drawing on a sloth—her favorite animal—while Jeff Bridges’ makes reference to his character’s bowling hobby in the movie The Big Lebowski.

"Everyone has a role to play in ending childhood hunger in America. Whether you volunteer your time, advocate on behalf of kids in your community, or even buy a spatula, you join millions in the belief that America’s kids deserve to grow up healthy and strong," Bridges said of the collaboration.

No Kid Hungry is hoping to raise $2 million—enough money to provide kids with 20 million meals. They’ve partnered with chefs before, like Hugh Acheson, and Danny Meyer (the restaurateur behind Shake Shack) donated the prize money from his Julia Child Award to the campaign. Back in April, No Kid Hungry even teamed up with a dairy company to make animated videos about food additives.

In 2015, April Bloomfield and Tyler Florence’s toddler-age daughter designed spatulas for the same cause. Chefs do like to get creative when it comes to giving to charity: In Early July, Gordon Ramsay faced down his worst fear in a Facebook live video—pineapple pizza—which he ate after 500 people donated to the Gordon & Tana Ramsay Foundation.

This year’s line of celebrity-designed spatulas will become available at William-Sonoma stores on August 14 until they sell out. If you’re looking for a stylish way to scramble your eggs or scrape the batter from a bowl that also supports a good cause, you might just want to pick one up.