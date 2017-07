Will 'Soy Milk' Have to Change Its Name in the U.S.?

The FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are fighting over one innocent-seeming food item: Soymilk, and in particular, whether or not "milk" is the proper term for the plant-based drink.

According to recently released emails cited in a report from the Omaha World-Herald, the U.S. Department of Agriculture “fervently,” advocated for the use of the term “soymilk,” drawing the ire of the Food and Drug Administration, which believes that picking a term to describe a beverage that's made from soy is “not a trivial decision.”

The Good Food Institute uncovered the emails, in which a nutritionist working for the Department of Health and Human services let the FDA know that the USDA planned to release educational materials to the public that use the term soymilk.