Will Robots Be Running Whole Foods' Warehouses?

In case you haven't heard, Amazon has a human-free grocery store. (It's exactly what it sounds like.) So when the online retailer and general Internet behemoth bought Whole Foods earlier this month for a cool $13.7 billion, we couldn't help but wonder what big tech-friendly changes were coming to the national organic-focused market.

Now, Bloomberg has a potential answer: after consulting with industry experts, the newswire predicts Amazon will upend Whole Foods warehouses first, letting go its workers and replacing them with robots that can transport products from shelves onto trucks bound for Whole Foods stores. They're jobs you won't necessarily see go missing, experts told Bloomberg, adding that cashiers should be safe—for now.

Amazon already uses thousands of robots in its own warehouses, so it's easy to see why industry insiders would expect the company to make the same adjustments in its newest venture. According to Bloomberg, Whole Foods has 11 distribution centers in addition to seafood processing plants, kitchens, and bakeries, all of which could presumably be staffed by robotic employees in the near future. "The easiest place for Amazon to bring its expertise to bear is in the warehouses, because that's where Amazon really excels," Gary Hawkins, CEO of the Center for Advancing Retail and Technology, told Bloomberg. "If they can reduce costs, they can show that on the store shelves and move Whole Foods away from the Whole Paycheck image."