Why You Should Eat Broccoli During Cold Season
Vitamin C galore.
Despite all our protesting, it seems that summer might be coming to an end. That means you can expect a plethora of horrible things in the near future, including cold season. You are probably thinking it’s a good time to increase your morning orange juice intake, but we have another suggestion.
Because of a trending post on the TIL (today I learned) subreddit, we’ve learned that broccoli has nearly twice the vitamin C of oranges by weight. For this reason, we’re recommending you avoid citrus overload and just eat a ton of broccoli this cold season.
Here, seven delicious recipes that could, theoretically, help you avoid catching a cold this year. Ready, set, broccoli diet.
Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt
Chef Laurent Tourondel roasts his broccoli steaks and adds a delicious, tangy yogurt sauce.
Broccoli and Wild Mushroom Casserole
Make broccoli your main dish with this Ritz cracker-topped casserole.
Broccoli Frittata
Wondering how to incorporate broccoli into your breakfast? This is how.
Grilled Broccoli and Bread Salad with Pickled Shallots
A twist on an Italian bread-and-tomato salad, this dish is full of flavor from the grill.
Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Crisps
Warm up with this comforting broccoli soup.
Broccoli Bread
Even carb-lovers can find a way to get their broccoli in with this incredible stuffed bread.
Roasted Garlic-Parmigiano Broccoli
The best way to celebrate broccoli and its goodness is with just a bit of garlic and Parmigiano-Reggiano.