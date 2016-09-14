Search form
Why You Should Eat Broccoli During Cold Season

Food & Wine: Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt

By Morgan Goldberg Posted September 14, 2016

Vitamin C galore.

Despite all our protesting, it seems that summer might be coming to an end. That means you can expect a plethora of horrible things in the near future, including cold season. You are probably thinking it’s a good time to increase your morning orange juice intake, but we have another suggestion.

Because of a trending post on the TIL (today I learned) subreddit, we’ve learned that broccoli has nearly twice the vitamin C of oranges by weight. For this reason, we’re recommending you avoid citrus overload and just eat a ton of broccoli this cold season.

Here, seven delicious recipes that could, theoretically, help you avoid catching a cold this year. Ready, set, broccoli diet.

Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt

Food & Wine: Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt

Chef Laurent Tourondel roasts his broccoli steaks and adds a delicious, tangy yogurt sauce.

Broccoli and Wild Mushroom Casserole

Food & Wine:

Make broccoli your main dish with this Ritz cracker-topped casserole.

Broccoli Frittata

Food & Wine:

Wondering how to incorporate broccoli into your breakfast? This is how.

Grilled Broccoli and Bread Salad with Pickled Shallots

Food & Wine:

A twist on an Italian bread-and-tomato salad, this dish is full of flavor from the grill.

Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Crisps

Food & Wine:

Warm up with this comforting broccoli soup.

Broccoli Bread

Food & Wine:

Even carb-lovers can find a way to get their broccoli in with this incredible stuffed bread.

Roasted Garlic-Parmigiano Broccoli

Food & Wine:

The best way to celebrate broccoli and its goodness is with just a bit of garlic and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

