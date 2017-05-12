Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Why Skipping Coffee Gives You a Headache, According to Science

Food & Wine: Science behind caffeine headaches

Hero Images / Getty Images 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 12, 2017

And the best way to kick the habit.

Although plenty of research shows that coffee is healthy to drink, there’s no changing the fact that it is, in fact, addictive. You can easily become dependent on it – as many of us are well aware – if you indulge in the caffeinated pick me up everyday. And anyone who has tried to quit probably knows just how painful it is to give up delicious, delicious coffee: You get extra tired, annoyed at everything, and yes, even a splitting headache.

brightcove-video:5431515709001

Here’s the science behind why kicking coffee can be such challenge:

Caffeine sticks to the receptors in your brain, taking the place of a neurotransmitter (the chemicals that transmit messages between synapses in your brain) called adenosine, which typically keeps you calm and cool as a cucumber. Obviously, caffeine does the opposite.

Related

Your confused coffee-soaked brain then tries to overcompensate, creating extra adenosine. That means that if, as Refinery29 explains, after years of drinking coffee, you suddenly decide to go cold turkey, you won’t experience the same level of tiredness that you would naturally. Extra adenosine means a stronger desire to sleep, and gives coffee addicts that familiar throbbing headache.

As we’ve reported before, you really shouldn’t be drinking any more than four 8-ounce cups of coffee every day. But if you’re within the designated limits and aren’t experiencing any other adverse health effects (like insomnia), there isn’t any reason you should put yourself through caffeine withdrawal pains. You might actually be helping your health with that ritual morning cup of coffee. But if you do decide to quit, the best way to approach the challenge is to slowly wean yourself off, not just abruptly stop.

In case you’re still worried about that nagging need for caffeine, this is a good rule of thumb to remember: Coffee, as with almost everything else in life, is best enjoyed in moderation.  

Previous
Celebrate Mother's Day With Patti LaBelle's Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Next
Five Ways You're Damaging Your Nonstick Pans (and How to Stop)
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.