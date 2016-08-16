Why Kendall Jenner Is Terrified of Pancakes

All the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have always seemed so bold and fearless (or shameless—potato, potahto), but it turns out that Kendall Jenner is seriously scared of a common breakfast food. In a blog posted to her subscription-only site yesterday, Jenner revealed she has a deep-seated fear of pancakes—and other things that have small holes in them.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia," she writes. "Typophobics are afraid of tiny holds that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb, or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can't even look at little holes—it gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what's in there?"

Jenner isn't the only celebrity who suffers from trypophobia—an intense fear and revulsion against collections of small holes that's not officially recognized as a phobia by psychiatric associations—and pancakes aren't the only food that triggers trypophobics. Cantaloupes, crumpets, and watermelon can also set off panic and visceral physical reactions.

The most popular YouTuber in the world, Felix Kjellberg (a.k.a. PewDiePie—he has more than 47 million subscribers on the video platform) is also trypophobic—and he published a video last week forcing himself to confront his own fears, including watching a toad hatch babies through its skin and looking at a still photo of a cross-section of macaroni. The video has so far been viewed more than 6 million times. If you want to watch a grown man freak out on camera, check it out here:

As researchers continue to investigate the condition, they've found that trypophobia may not be as much of a fear as it is a profound feeling of disgust. "Trypophobia is more akin to disgust than to fear, and that the disgust is probably an over-generalization of a reaction to possible contaminants," University of Essex researcher Arnold Wilkins told Tech Insider. "The disgust arises from clusters of objects, and these objects are not necessarily holes, despite the name trypophobia."