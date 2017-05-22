Why Are Teens Wearing Croissants to Prom?
Search Icon
Search Icon
Search Icon
Get Our Newsletter

Why Are Teens Wearing Croissants to Prom?

By Elisabeth Sherman
Croissants/Corsage at prom
etiennevoss / Getty Images 
How a simple typo led to prom season's hottest food-related trend. 

The story of how teenagers began wearing French breakfast pastries to prom begins with a typo: Rocky Rentería of Mission, Texas, texted his prom date Sophie Martinez to clarify his duties for the evening:

“Do I have to buy a croissant,” he wrote.

“You mean corsage,” she texted back, filling him on the proper prom etiquette.

Rentería still didn’t seem to understand the subtleties of prom attire, texting her yet again, “Do I have to buy my own croissant?”

Martinez very rightfully understood the humor in such a ridiculous mix up and tweeted a screen grab of their conversation, which quickly went viral, reaching 45,000 likes.  

By then, she and her date had a launched a trend: More teens began popping up trying to jump on the croissant/corsage meme of the moment, taking goofy prom pictures with croissants pinned to their lapels and strapped to their wrists.

https://twitter.com/alyssssaa1228/status/858542194826858497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sacbee.com%2Fnews%2Fnation-world%2Fnational%2Farticle150005902.html

The gag has been around for years, though. Apparently lots of teenagers get the words croissant and corsage mixed up, or just find some kind of inherent humor in a miniature bouquet of flowers being mistaken for delicious, flaky, buttery pastries. Confusing one word with another word that sounds vaguely similar? Hilarious!

As far back as 2015, teens have been cashing in on the joke, wearing them to graduation, or posing ironically with them in otherwise formal prom photos.

When prom night did finally arrive for Rentería, he decided to stay true to his word, presenting Martinez with a croissant of her own. Banking on a final 15 minutes of fame, the couple took faux-serious photos in their formal prom attire against a beautiful landscape while gently cradling the pastry in thier arms. The spectacle ended the only it should: with the pair enjoying the croissant together before heading off to prom. 

DownComment IconEmail IconFacebook IconGoogle Plus IconGrid IconInstagram IconLinkedin IconList IconMenu IconMinus IconPinterest IconPlus IconRss IconSave IconSearch IconShare IconShopping Cart IconSpeech BubbleSnapchat IconTumblr IconTwitter IconWhatsapp IconYoutube Icon