Why Are Teens Wearing Croissants to Prom?

The story of how teenagers began wearing French breakfast pastries to prom begins with a typo: Rocky Rentería of Mission, Texas, texted his prom date Sophie Martinez to clarify his duties for the evening:

“Do I have to buy a croissant,” he wrote.

“You mean corsage,” she texted back, filling him on the proper prom etiquette.

Rentería still didn’t seem to understand the subtleties of prom attire, texting her yet again, “Do I have to buy my own croissant?”

Martinez very rightfully understood the humor in such a ridiculous mix up and tweeted a screen grab of their conversation, which quickly went viral, reaching 45,000 likes.

By then, she and her date had a launched a trend: More teens began popping up trying to jump on the croissant/corsage meme of the moment, taking goofy prom pictures with croissants pinned to their lapels and strapped to their wrists.

https://twitter.com/alyssssaa1228/status/858542194826858497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sacbee.com%2Fnews%2Fnation-world%2Fnational%2Farticle150005902.html He told me he was gonna pick up my corsage but accidentally said croissant &then he gave me a croissant corsage. Its the best favorite ever pic.twitter.com/uEe5yQ4hiA — lyss (@alyssssaa1228) April 30, 2017

The gag has been around for years, though. Apparently lots of teenagers get the words croissant and corsage mixed up, or just find some kind of inherent humor in a miniature bouquet of flowers being mistaken for delicious, flaky, buttery pastries. Confusing one word with another word that sounds vaguely similar? Hilarious!

https://twitter.com/AshleyRebillard/status/613439022757625856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sacbee.com%2Fnews%2Fnation-world%2Fnational%2Farticle150005902.html I always call a corsage a croissant so my sister made me this for grad 😂 pic.twitter.com/rqSux4dZXJ — ashley meagan (@AshleyRebillard) June 23, 2015

As far back as 2015, teens have been cashing in on the joke, wearing them to graduation, or posing ironically with them in otherwise formal prom photos.

When prom night did finally arrive for Rentería, he decided to stay true to his word, presenting Martinez with a croissant of her own. Banking on a final 15 minutes of fame, the couple took faux-serious photos in their formal prom attire against a beautiful landscape while gently cradling the pastry in thier arms. The spectacle ended the only it should: with the pair enjoying the croissant together before heading off to prom.