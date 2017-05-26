Whole Foods is Set to Open a Full-Service Restaurant in Atlanta

We love us some Whole Foods. After all, what's not to love? Between this grocery store's high-quality and specialty foods, its seemingly endless samples, and a recent promise to lower its prices, we happily give up—a lot—of our hard-earned dollars to Whole Foods.

But now, the grocery store chain is giving us yet another reason to love it. On Thursday, June 1, the chain's store located in Midtown Atlanta will open its full-service restaurant, dubbed The Roast, serving up casual Brazilian churrasco food, according to a new Eater report.

The fast-food-like restaurant's doors will open at 11 a.m. and stay open until 11 p.m. You will be able to order at the counter from a set menu, or build your own food bowls of Brazilian fare, including a variety of proteins, sautéed greens, grains, and sauces, Eater says.

Plus, at The Roast, located at 650 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, customers will find rotating menu items created by local chefs. According to Eater, Gunshow and Revival chef Kevin Gillespie will launch the special chef menu with a "flavors of the Andes" bowl, a mix of Peruvian red chicken, Peruvian purple potatoes and golden beets with a pepper sauce, roasted peanuts, and fresh mint. Additional chef-created menu items will roll out seasonally.

Bonus: In the evening, The Roast will offer a bar menu, including beer, wine, and cocktails. You can order sodas and other non-alcoholic beverages any ol' time.

The Whole Foods in Midtown Atlanta has undergone several renovations in recent months. The new restaurant will seat 48 people, with space for entertainment and billiards, Eater says.

The grocery store chain's new restaurant opens in the wake of a recent announcement that it would shutter all of its offsite kitchens following an FDA complaint that its conditions were, err, less than cleanly. Looks like "on-site" is the new way to go.