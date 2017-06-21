Whole Foods CEO Says He's Not in a "Tinder Relationship" with Amazon

A quick recap in case you didn’t know: Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and it is big news.

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey wasn’t always thrilled about the impending acquisition – in fact he had some harsh words for his investors in a recent interview with Texas Monthly, calling them "greedy bastards" – but given the fortune he’s likely to gain from the merger, Mackey seems to be in better spirits regarding the arrangement.

As Consumerist reports, Mackey spoke at a company-wide town hall meeting about the sale, during which he basically declared his love for Amazon.

“It was truly love at first sight,” he says of his first trip to Seattle to meet his new bosses at Amazon six weeks ago. “It’s been a whirlwind courtship. A little over six weeks after we met on this blind date…and we’re officially engaged,” he said, going full steam ahead with the romantic relationship analogy.

From there, Mackey started to delve even deeper into describing just how strong his feelings are toward Amazon.

"But like an old traditional marriage, where there are all kinds of rules and chaperones, we can’t consummate the marriage, until we’re actually officially hooked up…This not a Tinder relationship,” he rambles, before finally admitting, “I got a feeling I’m off script.”

Maybe money can buy love after all?

Not only that, but Mackey claims he got the idea to merge with Amazon in a dream. “Soon, there will be a collective dream,” he then promised his employees.

Bottom line, John Mackey really, really loves Amazon, and he’s “super excited” to be working with them. Not that he has any choice at this point. Still, his enthusiasm is impressive, and like he says, “they were, like, ranked the number-one most innovative company in the entire world,” which means us customers have something to look forward to as well.