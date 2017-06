Whole Foods CEO Says He's Not in a "Tinder Relationship" with Amazon

A quick recap in case you didn’t know: Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and it is big news.

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey wasn’t always thrilled about the impending acquisition – in fact he had some harsh words for his investors in a recent interview with Texas Monthly, calling them "greedy bastards" – but given the fortune he’s likely to gain from the merger, Mackey seems to be in better spirits regarding the arrangement.

As Consumerist reports, Mackey spoke at a company-wide town hall meeting about the sale, during which he basically declared his love for Amazon.