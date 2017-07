All the Food Products at the White House 'Made in America' Showcase

President Donald Trump kicked off his administration's new 'Made in America' initiative, a week of events celebrating goods produced in the United States, at the White House on Monday. At the first event, the administration showcased a series of American-made products, including many from the food and beverage categories.

“We want to build, create and grow more products in our country, using American labor, American goods, and American grit," the president said of the showcase, according to Fox News.

Some critics of the event were quick to point out that many products in his daughter Ivanka’s fashion line (along with the president's former line of neckties and other clothes) are made overseas. Nevertheless, the showcase did spotlight one American-made product from all 50 states.