Hostess Is Making White Fudge Ding Dongs

Hostess is rolling out a new round of pastry products, and they may just be the sweetest additions yet. Beginning today, White Fudge Ding Dongs and Peanut Butter Ho Hos will join the ranks of Hostess classics like Twinkies, Zingers, and Sno Balls on grocery store and gas station selves across the country.

The company's latest snacks are innovative twists on two of its most beloved bakery items: the round, puck-shaped Ding Dongs and Swiss roll-style Ho Hos. Swapping out the classic chocolate ganache and moist chocolate sponge cake filled with vanilla cream, the goth trend-bucking White Fudge Ding Dongs are the company's first venture into white fudge and feature golden cake with a creamy filling. Appealing directly to the white chocolate lovers out there, the White Fudge cakes are as fluffy and sweet as the chocolate original, with a thick, smooth, and soft coating of white chocolate fudge.

Meanwhile, the Peanut Butter Ho Hos offer Hostess lovers the chance to enjoy the chocolate-meets-peanut-butter flavor pairing America can't seem to get enough of. The Hostess Peanut Butter Ho Hos consist of peanut butter crème filling rolled around chocolate cake and topped with the traditional chocolate coating which has also been zebra-striped with peanut butter.

Hostess Brands, LLC.

Both products follow a rapidly growing list of satisfying additions to the Hostess menu. Earlier this year the company also announced the launch of new products like Chocolate Twinkies, Ding Dong ice cream sandwiches, and Cupcake cookies, which will be sold in the in-store bakery area of supermarkets. The White Fudge Ding Dong is a part of the first-ever line extension for the snack, while the Peanut Butter Ho Hos were announced late last year.

Both products are being sold in the single-serve and multi-pack options, and you can currently get them both at retailers nationwide.