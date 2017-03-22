Search form
White Chocolate M&Ms Might Grace the Candy Aisle Year-Round

By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 22, 2017

That's the word on the street, at least.

Okay, candy manufacturers, tell us: What's next?

Candy corn for summer 2017? Cadbury Eggs for fall? Candy canes in mid-July, and chocolate santas for May Day?

Maybe...not. But there is an equally strange change that's currently got the Internet buzzing. Rumor has it those white chocolate M&M's you love so much — typically on the shelves for just a few months around Easter — just might be on candy shelves year-round.

At least, that's what a photo posted by sweets rumormill CandyHunting would lead us to believe. The Instagram in question shows the treats in their new, non-season-specific white packaging. (Currently, the red M&M, dressed as a bunny, graces the packaging. Very cute, but it wouldn't make quite as much sense come October. Or July.)

The M&Ms inside that new packaging might get a facelift, too, if the details provided in this mysterious photo prove true. Originally, they were dressed up in Easter-y, pastel colors including pink, green, and purple, but these new candies will be offered in the traditional M&Ms colors: brown, orange, red, green, yellow, and blue. That means you'll no longer be able to tell just by looking at a bowl of M&Ms whether they're milk chocolate or white chocolate. 

We have a feeling that's going to lead to some confusion and outrage among traditionalists.

But white chocolate M&Ms aren't the only seasonal candies to get promoted to the year-round shift. Peeps, traditionally sold in the springtime, now grace the candy aisle year-round in a plethora of different flavors depending on the month: Pumpkin Spice, Red Velvet, Hot Cocoa Cream, and more.

As for any official confirmation of this intriguing report? As of now, there's been no official word from Mars, the makers of M&M's, but we'll keep you updated.

