White Castle's Belgian Waffles Are Actually From Belgium

White Castle is going gourmet: A new line of the chain’s sliders will be adorned with two “genuine” Belgian waffles.

White Castle will be adding Waffles with Nutella hazelnut spread, and a Spicy Breakfast Waffle Slider (jalapeno cheese, an egg, and bacon sandwiched between two waffles) to its slider offerings. The new varieties will be joining the already popular Chicken & Waffles slider. The chain is putting its waffles on the dessert menu, too: The Belgian Waffle Sundae is a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce balanced on top of a waffle.

"The Belgian waffles used for our sliders are authentic and imported from a partner in Brussels, Belgium, that began making waffles in 1932, just 11 years after White Castle opened its first restaurant," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle.

Looks like White Castle might actually be serious when it says its waffles are genuine. As of 2015, the burger chain had been aquiring its waffles from Unique Belgique, which at least claims to import their products from Belgium.

Meanwhile, IHOP is challenging White Castle for supremacy over breakfast with its French Toasted Donuts. The doughnuts sound like decadent breakfast treats for people who feel like they just aren’t getting enough sugar in the morning: The doughnuts are dipped in sweet vanilla batter, and then given the French toast treatment on the griddle until they turn golden brown. The final product comes in three different flavors: bacon and maple, strawberries and cream, and apple fritter.

Courtesy of IHOP

If you live in New York, you’ll get an extra special treat from IHOP. Its first ever food truck will be giving out free doughnut samples on August 4, on 5th Avenue between 22nd and 23rd, from 8 in the morning until noon.

The limited-edition doughnuts will be available starting today until they disappear from IHOP menus on September 24.