White Castle's Belgian Waffles Are Actually From Belgium

White Castle is going gourmet: A new line of the chain’s sliders will be adorned with two “genuine” Belgian waffles.

White Castle will be adding Waffles with Nutella hazelnut spread, and a Spicy Breakfast Waffle Slider (jalapeno cheese, an egg, and bacon sandwiched between two waffles) to its slider offerings. The new varieties will be joining the already popular Chicken & Waffles slider. The chain is putting its waffles on the dessert menu, too: The Belgian Waffle Sundae is a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce balanced on top of a waffle.

"The Belgian waffles used for our sliders are authentic and imported from a partner in Brussels, Belgium, that began making waffles in 1932, just 11 years after White Castle opened its first restaurant," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle.