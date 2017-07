Where to Get Those Bagel Doughnuts That Are Confusing the Internet

As the two major doughy foods with a hole in the center, it makes sense that doughnuts and bagels have seen their share of food mashups. At B Doughnut, a doughnut shop in D.C. and Virginia, doughnuts get totally bagel-ed out. They've got everything bagel-style doughnuts with lox, chives, and more, to make sure that your taste buds are about as confused as they can be.

Advertisement

The B Doughnut bagel doughnut was created by Brian and Pin Chanthapanya, who based the recipe on malasadas, a Portuguese fried dough treat that's often savory.