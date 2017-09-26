This Is Where to Get Free Coffee on National Free Coffee Day

Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day, and while it may seem like just any other day, there's one very important difference: free coffee.

With some extending National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend, or even National Coffee Week, we've compiled the best deals below. Pace yourself!

Free Coffee

Deal: Free 12 ounce coffee all day on September 29.

DEAL: Text the word "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 for a mobile coupon that can be redeemed for a free hot or iced coffee in any size, or your choice of tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate on September 29.

Deal: Buy one hot coffee (any size), get one medium-sized hot coffee free.

Deal: One free hot brewed (any size) or small iced premium blend per day from September 29 to October 1.

Deal: Free small cup of Pilot Coffee or small hot tea on September 29.

Deal: Free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee, any flavor, from 12 p.m. until close September 29.

Deal: Free hot or iced coffee with the Tim Hortons app from September 29 to October 6 if you download the Tim Hortons app.

Deal: Free coffee, any size all day on September 29.

Deals on coffee

Get five ground or whole bean coffees for the price of four with code "CELEBRATECOFFEE." Receive a Complimentary Capresso Milk Frother with a purchase of a full-priced Y3.2, Y5 Espresso & Coffee, Cuisinart Espresso & Coffee, or X9 using code "FROTHER."

Deal: Save 20 percent on all K-Cup pods on Keurig.com with code "CELEBRATE" from September 29 through October 1.

Deal: 50 percent off online orders with the code "ALOHACOFFEE." Maui Mountain Roast, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Peppermint Mocha all available for a limited time.

Deal: 25 percent off all coffee beans and a free coffee or tea with purchase, as well as 25 percent off online bean purchases with the code "COFFEEDAY17."

Deal: From September 29 to 30, Starbucks menu board will be replaced with signs describing the chains ethically sourced coffee, relationships with growers, and commitment to sustainability, all of which are free to look at (though not drink).