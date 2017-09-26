This Is Where to Get Free Coffee on National Free Coffee Day

September 29 is National Coffee Day. Here's where you can grab a drink for free or other great deals.
Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day, and while it may seem like just any other day, there's one very important difference: free coffee.
With some extending National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend, or even National Coffee Week, we've compiled the best deals below. Pace yourself!
Free Coffee
Cinnabon
Deal: Free 12 ounce coffee all day on September 29.
Cumberland Farms
DEAL: Text the word "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 for a mobile coupon that can be redeemed for a free hot or iced coffee in any size, or your choice of tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate on September 29.
Dunkin Donuts
Deal: Buy one hot coffee (any size), get one medium-sized hot coffee free.
Krispy Kreme
Deal: One free hot brewed (any size) or small iced premium blend per day from September 29 to October 1.
Pilot Flying J
Deal: Free small cup of Pilot Coffee or small hot tea on September 29.
Stewarts
Deal: Free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee, any flavor, from 12 p.m. until close September 29.
Tim Hortons
Deal: Free hot or iced coffee with the Tim Hortons app from September 29 to October 6 if you download the Tim Hortons app.
Wawa
Deal: Free coffee, any size all day on September 29.
Deals on coffee
illy
Get five ground or whole bean coffees for the price of four with code "CELEBRATECOFFEE." Receive a Complimentary Capresso Milk Frother with a purchase of a full-priced Y3.2, Y5 Espresso & Coffee, Cuisinart Espresso & Coffee, or X9 using code "FROTHER."
Keurig
Deal: Save 20 percent on all K-Cup pods on Keurig.com with code "CELEBRATE" from September 29 through October 1.
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffee
Deal: 50 percent off online orders with the code "ALOHACOFFEE." Maui Mountain Roast, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Peppermint Mocha all available for a limited time.
Peet's Coffee
Deal: 25 percent off all coffee beans and a free coffee or tea with purchase, as well as 25 percent off online bean purchases with the code "COFFEEDAY17."
Starbucks
Deal: From September 29 to 30, Starbucks menu board will be replaced with signs describing the chains ethically sourced coffee, relationships with growers, and commitment to sustainability, all of which are free to look at (though not drink).