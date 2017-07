Where to Eat the Impossible Burger

There's exciting news for vegetarian and adventuresome-eating New Yorkers alike: Bareburger is offering the Impossible Burger at six locations across the city. And if you live in San Francisco, you can try the meatless sandwich at four Umami Burger locations throughout the Bay Area. But if you don't live in these two towns, don't despair yet. You can enjoy the Impossible Burger at restaurants across the country.

But first, what's the Impossible Burger, you ask? It's a patty made from ingredients such as wheat, coconut oil, and potatoes, plus something called heme—a molecule that, in beef, gives off that sizzingly, bloody, makes-you-want-to-devour it smell. It tastes, according to its maker, Impossible Foods, better than the real deal and—in eco-friendly news—uses far fewer resources to produce than a regular meat burger.

At this time last year, you could only try the Impossible Burger in New York and Los Angeles. Now, slowly but surely, this meatless meal is moving into more and more markets.