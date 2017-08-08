Where Chefs Traveled This Summer

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

We did a little Instagram sleuthing to find out where Ina Garten, Mario Batali, and more food personalities visited this season.

August 08, 2017

One of the keys to a well-seasoned palate is taking in flavors, sights, and scents from around the globe. And just like many of us use the summer season as a chance to get away from it all and explore or reconnect with places near and far, so too do many of our favorite chefs and restaurateurs. Here are just a few of the spots some notable folks and friends of ours have been spotted in this summer:

1. Danny Meyer traveled to Rome where he paid homage to the Pantheon:

2. April Bloomfield was in Paris snacking on pastries filled with pistachio and escargot. Oh la la!

Yummy pistachio 🐌 #paris #escargot Du pain et des idees

A post shared by aprilbloomfield (@aprilbloomfield) on

3. One of our Best New Chefs from the Class of 2016 Ravi Kapur sipped on Polynesian cocktails at Tony Cheng Seafood Restaurant in D.C.:

Game recognize game

A post shared by Ravi Kapur (@ravikkkapur) on

4. Wylie Dufresne (Best New Chefs Class of 2001) looked stylish at the Hershey’s chocolate headquarters in Hershey, PA:

Getting to work..better watch out @johnnyiuzzini !!

A post shared by Chef Wylie Dufresne (@wyliedufresne) on

5. The guest editor of our August issue, José Andrés traveled to Bordeaux with our mutual friend Ferran Adrià

And noshed on spaghetti bolognese with Anderson Cooper in Haiti:

Tony, Mr. Cooper says you have an issue with Bolognese sauce?😎...he enjoyed his in Haiti...

A post shared by Jose Andres (@chefjoseandres) on

6. Hugh Acheson led a Windstar Cruises Culinary Cruise from Dublin to Lisbon:

@windstarcruises #windstarcruises Dublin to Lisbon! Aug 15. I will be cooking and loving every minute of it

A post shared by Hugh Acheson (@hughacheson) on

7. Johnathan Gold took it easy at Castiglione del Lago, in Perugia:

Laurie at the lake.

A post shared by Jonathan Gold (@the_thejgold) on

8. Matty Matheson slurped on crab congee in Sydney, Australia (it’s winter there):

CRAB CONGEE BLESS! @boon_cafe 🦀

A post shared by MATTY MATHESON (@mattymatheson) on

And was asked to leave a temple in the United Arab Emirates for all those tattoos:

9. Jenni Britton Bauer felt the call to ditch the ice cream game and join a country band in Nashville, TN:

10. Katie Button (Best New Chefs Class of 2015) checked in on some old buddies in Spain:

11. Ina Garten got some veggie garden inspo in Villandry, France:

Inspiration for my kitchen garden?? #villandry is so beautiful!! #loirevalley

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

12. Alton Brown dropped everything and hopped a plane to New Zealand with 24 hours notice:

13. Mario Batali helped a doodle stay cool in Michigan:

beach buddies. #summerinnorthport #williechills

A post shared by Mario Batali (@mariobatali) on

If you're planning your own getaway, check out these less-crowded destinations where you can be the Instagram envy of all your friends.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Keep you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.