Where Chefs Traveled This Summer

One of the keys to a well-seasoned palate is taking in flavors, sights, and scents from around the globe. And just like many of us use the summer season as a chance to get away from it all and explore or reconnect with places near and far, so too do many of our favorite chefs and restaurateurs. Here are just a few of the spots some notable folks and friends of ours have been spotted in this summer:

1. Danny Meyer traveled to Rome where he paid homage to the Pantheon:

Always necessary to pay homage to my favorite spiritual building. A marvel every time. #Pantheon #wheninrome A post shared by Danny Meyer (@dhmeyer) on May 28, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

2. April Bloomfield was in Paris snacking on pastries filled with pistachio and escargot. Oh la la!

Yummy pistachio 🐌 #paris #escargot Du pain et des idees A post shared by aprilbloomfield (@aprilbloomfield) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

3. One of our Best New Chefs from the Class of 2016 Ravi Kapur sipped on Polynesian cocktails at Tony Cheng Seafood Restaurant in D.C.:

Game recognize game A post shared by Ravi Kapur (@ravikkkapur) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:42pm PST

4. Wylie Dufresne (Best New Chefs Class of 2001) looked stylish at the Hershey’s chocolate headquarters in Hershey, PA:

Getting to work..better watch out @johnnyiuzzini !! A post shared by Chef Wylie Dufresne (@wyliedufresne) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

5. The guest editor of our August issue, José Andrés traveled to Bordeaux with our mutual friend Ferran Adrià

So incredible to be here in Bordeaux for @vinexpo #VinexpoBDX with my friend @ferran_adria and so many amazing talented chefs!! A post shared by Jose Andres (@chefjoseandres) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

And noshed on spaghetti bolognese with Anderson Cooper in Haiti:

Tony, Mr. Cooper says you have an issue with Bolognese sauce?😎...he enjoyed his in Haiti... A post shared by Jose Andres (@chefjoseandres) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

6. Hugh Acheson led a Windstar Cruises Culinary Cruise from Dublin to Lisbon:

@windstarcruises #windstarcruises Dublin to Lisbon! Aug 15. I will be cooking and loving every minute of it A post shared by Hugh Acheson (@hughacheson) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

7. Johnathan Gold took it easy at Castiglione del Lago, in Perugia:

Laurie at the lake. A post shared by Jonathan Gold (@the_thejgold) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

8. Matty Matheson slurped on crab congee in Sydney, Australia (it’s winter there):

CRAB CONGEE BLESS! @boon_cafe 🦀 A post shared by MATTY MATHESON (@mattymatheson) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

And was asked to leave a temple in the United Arab Emirates for all those tattoos:

CHILLIN AT THE SHEIKH ZAYED SECONDS BEFORE GETTING ASKED TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY FOR TATTOOS ON MY HEAD/ NECK/ HANDS 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 A post shared by MATTY MATHESON (@mattymatheson) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

9. Jenni Britton Bauer felt the call to ditch the ice cream game and join a country band in Nashville, TN:

10. Katie Button (Best New Chefs Class of 2015) checked in on some old buddies in Spain:

Spending time with some of my best friends the #iberico pigs of @cincojotas ...So cute, so curious, so happy, and soooooo delicious! #cúratethetrip A post shared by Katie Button (@chefkatiebutton) on May 25, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

11. Ina Garten got some veggie garden inspo in Villandry, France:

Inspiration for my kitchen garden?? #villandry is so beautiful!! #loirevalley A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on May 9, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

12. Alton Brown dropped everything and hopped a plane to New Zealand with 24 hours notice:

13. Mario Batali helped a doodle stay cool in Michigan:

beach buddies. #summerinnorthport #williechills A post shared by Mario Batali (@mariobatali) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

If you're planning your own getaway, check out these less-crowded destinations where you can be the Instagram envy of all your friends.