When a Snake Falls from the Overhead Bin Mid-Flight

Food & Wine: Snake on Aeromexico Flight

© ABC News
By F&W Editors Posted November 08, 2016

Yes, this really happened.

And you thought “Snakes on a Plane” was fiction? No such luck.

On an Aeromexico flight from Torreon to Mexico City on Sunday, a large green snake came slithering out of the overhead bin, ABC News reported.

There's no information available yet as to how the animal ended up in the airplane cabin, but the airline is investigating.

The plane was given priority landing, and crew “secured the reptile,” according to a statement by Aeromexico to ABC News.

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.

