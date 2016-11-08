- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
When a Snake Falls from the Overhead Bin Mid-Flight
Yes, this really happened.
And you thought “Snakes on a Plane” was fiction? No such luck.
On an Aeromexico flight from Torreon to Mexico City on Sunday, a large green snake came slithering out of the overhead bin, ABC News reported.
Frightening moment on an Aeromexico flight when a large snake fell from overhead mid-flight. https://t.co/e6bXLFv9A4 pic.twitter.com/OHgCdeQSUW— ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2016
There's no information available yet as to how the animal ended up in the airplane cabin, but the airline is investigating.
The plane was given priority landing, and crew “secured the reptile,” according to a statement by Aeromexico to ABC News.
This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.