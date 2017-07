What's the Least Dehydrating Alcohol?

When you're thirsty—or after you've gone for a run—you probably don't reach for a beer, and you certainly don't mix an Old Fashioned. Yet one domestic brewery hopes to alter that (if slightly) with a thirst-quenching beer that, admittedly, doesn't go so far as to claim to actually hydrate you, which would go against all experiential wisdom about alcohol.

But the idea of a quenching, or perhaps even hydrating potable got us wondering, what boozy drinks could we sip to stay hydrated—or, more realistically, help us not get too dehydrated?

Turns out, some alcohols—and more accurately, how you drink them—can be less dehydrating that other booze-filled beverages. Here's the scoop from our experts.