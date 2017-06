What's Going On with North Carolina's Milk Industry?

Don’t freak out, but if you live in North Carolina, your milk might not be up to safety standards.

U.S. News reports that milk inspectors, “showed excessive lenience by not penalizing dairy farmers, processors and transporters after finding hundreds of sanitation violations.”

That means that during inspections, officials found heath code violations, often from repeat offenders, but did nothing to punish them or make sure that they could no longer produce milk under those conditions.