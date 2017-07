What Amelia Earhart Ate Reveals Her Dedication to Aviation

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you know that there’s been some pretty noteworthy discoveries made over the past week about the disappearance of aviation trailblazer Amelia Earhart. She’s been missing for over 80 years, and though the exact reason for her disappearance remains a mystery, historians have long stated that she likely died after her plane crashed. But a new photo may (or may not) depict her alive in Japanese captivity—and that notion has everyone captivated, from amateur history buffs to scientists.

We may never know with total certainty what happened to Earhart on that fateful trip. But we do know what she ate on it, thanks to a new report by NPR, which unearths several interviews and photographs depicting Earhart’s somewhat peculiar flying diet. Since flights could take up to 15 hours and all the items aboard the plane had to be carefully weighed, it does make sense that Earhart had to choose specific foods based on her flying patterns. In fact, as she told her husband, "Extra clothes and extra food would have been extra weight and extra worry. A pilot whose land plane falls into the Atlantic is not consoled by caviar sandwiches."

So, with caviar out of the question, what did she eat?