This Cake-Cutting Method is Perfect for Anyone Demanding a Tiny Piece

If you are a human being, you've probably cut into a cake before.

Okay, at the very least, you've witnessed a cake being cut.

Well, fine—at the very, very least, you've seen a slice of cake.

And while you may not know how to bake one, ice one, glaze one, or grill one...by now, you do know that when it comes to cake, the slices are supposed to look like wedges. Right?

Nope! As it turns out, everything you've ever seen, heard, or witnessed about cakes and slicing them is a big ol' lie...at least according to Australian baker Katherine Sabbath, who's famous for the colorful, over-the-top cakes that grace her Instagram feed. We've been entranced by her photos and videos of stunning cakes before, and they've always inspired and intrigued us. But this is completely new to us.

"A fine example of how to cut my whopper of a cake into responsible servings! The best thing about this is, you can always go back for seconds or thirds," Sabbath writes in the caption accompanying her latest Instagram video. "With thanks to Julie of @theofficialpandora for your nifty knife skills xo."

In the video, "Julie" takes a large cutting board and holds it up against the hefty cake; then, she slices the cake horizontally and shifts it onto the cutting board in one long, horizontal piece. Then, she cuts that enormous slice into ten smaller, rectangular slices, each of which is then plopped onto the plate of a happy guest.

The hack is pretty genius for a few reasons. For starters, it ensures that your guests—whether they're little kids at a birthday party or adults sitting around at a dinner party—will get equal-sized slices. (Anyone who's had to shoulder the awesome responsibilty of cake-slice-portioning understands how big of a deal that is.) Combine this with the weird hack to keep your cake moist, and you're a leftover cake champ.

We also love the hack because it reminds us of that watermelon-cutting trick that yields perfect spears. Apparently, rectangular spears are in; wedges are out. Who knew?