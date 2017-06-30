This Cast Iron Skillet Is the Most Popular Wedding Registry Gift

It’s finally summer, which means there’s a strong likelihood that you know someone – probably multiple somebodies – that are getting married. Going to a wedding means finding a gift, a task that can sometimes be both exhausting a frustrating. That task just got so much easier with the revelation that people actually love a good, solid cast iron skillet – and an inexpensive one at that.

According to Delish, the weddings registry website Zola revealed their list of the most popular wedding gifts of the year (so far). While you might be seeing ice cream machines and cotton candy makers on everyone’s registry, the most-registered for gift is a cast iron skillet by the brand Lodge that is just $27, and it’s available on Amazon.

A skillet like this one is one of the most useful kitchen tools out there: You can use it to cook nearly everything from steaks and fried chicken to apple crisp and biscuits. The almost indestructible pan might be tricky to clean, but it’s versatility makes it worth it: You can use it on the stove, in the oven, even camping. No wonder newlyweds want one for their kitchens so badly.

In fact, the top five items were all food or travel related. The next most-registered item you might be able to guess: the KitchenAid stand mixer, of course. Couples also wanted AirBNB gift cards to help them escape on a romantic getaway, this Cuisinart waffle maker, and this charming yellow KitchenAid hand mixer.

Overall, couples were very kitchen-centric, hoping well-wishers would buy them food processors, cheese boards, a Dutch oven, and champagne flutes. Honestly, we can’t blame them. If anyone can appreciate a well-appointed kitchen, it’s us.