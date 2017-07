Website Connects Boise's Home Gardeners With Willing Harvesters

Food waste is a big problem. In fact, a one-fifth of our food supply ends up as garbage. Some of that waste comes from simply buying too much at the grocery store. Some of it comes from over-ordering at restaurants. And some food waste comes from our own backyards.

That's right: when you grow a vegetable garden or fruit tree in your backyard, anything you neglect to pluck from their vines or branches or the soil is also food waste—and estimates show 11 billion pounds of unpicked veggies and fruit rot away on our properties each year.

Luckily, one Boise-based website is out to fight the latter problem with a simple solution: it connects backyard gardeners hauling in surpus produce to people who are willing to harvest it.