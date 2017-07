We Interviewed 'The Emoji Movie' Food Emojis: Pizza, Ice Cream, Hot Dog, Donut, Fried Shrimp and Fish Cake With Swirl

It's hard to believe that emoji keyboards have only been natively integrated on our handheld devices since 2011. How did anyone ever manage to respond to a funny text message before :Face With Tears of Joy: was readily available at our fingertips? Fast forward six years and emojis have become so integral in the fabric of our daily electronic communication that the tiny icons have developed cult followings and identities far beyond the realm of SMS. There are emoji games, jewelry, apparel, fidget spinners, and soft home furnishings.

Emojis have even made the leap onto the silver screen.

The Emoji Movie opens in wide release today—and if you're a fan of flooding your phone screen with endless rows of funny faces (and pizzas, animal faces, fire, and poop), well, you might just want to consider taking a trip to the cinema this weekend to see your favorite emojis come to life.