Dominique Ansel's Watermelon Ice Cream 'Sandwich' Is Peak Summer

Honestly, what did we ever do to deserve Dominique Ansel? The pastry chef hasn’t stopped “wow”-ing us since he first introduced what was arguably his most famous dessert, the croissant-doughnut mash-up known as the “cronut,” all the way back in 2013. He’s given us cold-brew soft serve and matcha babka, and who could ever forget those gorgeous “blossom marshmallow flower”? He even gave us cake that quite literally floated in the sky. (Well, sort of.)

Most recently, he gave us a limited-edition Oreo cookie spread that didn’t just taste like the cookie we know and love; it looked like it, too, with a white “milky ganache” center surrounded by two layers of chocolate ganache.

Brilliance.