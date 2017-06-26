Dominique Ansel's Watermelon Ice Cream 'Sandwich' Is Peak Summer

Honestly, what did we ever do to deserve Dominique Ansel? The pastry chef hasn’t stopped “wow”-ing us since he first introduced what was arguably his most famous dessert, the croissant-doughnut mash-up known as the “cronut,” all the way back in 2013. He’s given us cold-brew soft serve and matcha babka, and who could ever forget those gorgeous “blossom marshmallow flower”? He even gave us cake that quite literally floated in the sky. (Well, sort of.)

Most recently, he gave us a limited-edition Oreo cookie spread that didn’t just taste like the cookie we know and love; it looked like it, too, with a white “milky ganache” center surrounded by two layers of chocolate ganache.

Brilliance.

Now, he’s at it again—and this time, his creation is even more relevant than ever. It’s a watermelon ice cream sandwich, and it’s pretty perfect that it’s managed to arrive right smack-dab in the middle of summer.

The unfortunate part, of course, is that the“What-a-Melon Soft Serve,” as it’s officially known, is only available in Tokyo at Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan in Omotesando. (The brand has two locations in Tokyo—one in Omotesando and one at the Misukoshi in Ginza.) It’s a little different than the ice cream sandwiches you’re used to, since there’s technically no cookie here. Instead, it’s a slice of juicy, ripe watermelon with the center sliced away. That inner part is then filled with the bakery’s house-made watermelon soft serve.

Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan

In typical Ansel fashion, there’s more: There are even little chocolate “seeds” dotting the watermelon, and the whole thing is served with a container of sea salt that you are encouraged to sprinkle on the dish.

The dessert launched this past Saturday in celebration of the Tokyo shop’s 2nd birthday (which came and went on June 20). We can only hope it makes its way to Ansel's stateside locations soon.