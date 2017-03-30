Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Watch Vin Diesel Transform Into a Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Food & Wine: vin diesel ham and cheese

© William Osman / www.WilliamOsman.com
By Joey Skladany Posted March 30, 2017

It's about as weird as it sounds.

The internet can be a really scary place, but once and a while it redeems itself with adorable puppy memescupcake recipes and now a video of Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel sculpted into a ham and cheese sandwich. 

brightcove-video:5118286323001

YouTuber and professional laser cutter William Osman has been fielding unusual fan requests for quite some time, but his latest project takes the cake (or the toasted bread, rather, topped with a green olive) when it comes to viral video potential. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr1YRP6rWdc

 

Using a high-tech computer program to create a particularly busty model of Diesel's upper torso, the mechanical and electrical engineer laser cuts the sliced lunch meat and American cheese to create a layered (and surprisingly artistic) model. 

Related

The lengthy process, which proves to be hilarious thanks to Osman's obvious aversion to cold cuts, is also quite mesmerizing to watch. It takes time, patience and attention to detail to stack each sodium-laden, burnt-smelling slice into a piece of culinary art. 

“This is one of the worst things I have ever done, like, in my life," says Osman at one point during the video. "If Vin Diesel ever sees this, I'm sorry." 

If you're wondering where condiments play a role, the meat slab is held securely by a dab of mayonnaise. The eyes, unfortunately, are inedible, but think this could have been an opportune time for mustard, jalapeños or even cherry peppers to be incorporated (because ham and cheese obviously needs a spicy component). 

Since Osman is open to recommendations, we're thinking a turkey Angelina Jolie, salami Samuel L. Jackson or roast beef Ryan Gosling sound like appetizing options. And while it's our instinct to beg for something with peanut butter and jelly (the best lunch sandwich, by far), it probably doesn't have the easiest ingredients to shape with a precise laser. 

Previous
McDonald's Is Switching to Fresh Beef
Next
Zoe Saldana's Hair Secret Is Hiding in Your Liquor Cabinet
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.