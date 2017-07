Watch Meat-Loving Kids Unknowingly Eat Vegan Food

We can’t imagine what it’s like to be a vegan in a meat-loving world. It must be tough to constantly have to defend your food choices—especially when it comes to the topic of vegan meat and dairy substitutes. Even those “bleeding” faux meat burgers, impressive as they are, have garnered some skepticism.​

​We sympathize with you. Really, we do. But it’s unlikely that any vegans out there have actually had to defend their substitution ingredients as staunchly as the makers of this video, who were met with the most verbal, stubborn critics of all: little kids. In the clip, which is slowly going viral, several children are given plates of various classic meals, each more delicious-looking than the next. The catch, of course, is that each plate contains at least one mystery vegan ingredient, and they’re not forewarned about that fact.​

​Oh, and these particular kids seem to really, really love meat.