Watch Mario Batali and Jimmy Fallon Play "Secret Ingredient" on The Tonight Show

Honestly, we'd eat anchovy ice cream...just as long as we got to sit next to Ashton Kutcher for the duration of the tasting.

A few lucky celebs—or, well, "unlucky," depending on how you look at it—got to do just that when they filmed Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, in which Mario Batali challenged host Jimmy Fallon, Kutcher, Liam Payne, and Vanessa Hudgens to a game of "Secret Ingredient."

If you haven't witnessed the game before (Anthony Bourdain's previous appearance, by the way, is worth a watch), the rules go something like this: Each of the four players is required to taste a few different dishes, all of which are imbued with one unexpected, unconventional ingredient. As teased above, there is, for instance, a gelato made with anchovies. The celebrities' role is to determine what exactly they just ate, writing their hypotheses down on a large notepad.