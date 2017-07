Watch 'Hodor' and 'Blossom' Fall in Love Over Sparkling Water

Hodor is back. But this time, he's not holding a door. Instead, he's holding bottles of water—lots of bottles of water. And his scene costar isn't a mob of blood-thirsty wights but Mayim Bialik, hell-bent on quenching thirst not with environmentally-unfriendly plastic water bottles but SodaStream's tap-to-sparkling water system.

It's all part of SodaStream's new video campaign dubbed, "The Homoschlepiens."

In the video, Bialik—who is a neuroscientist and environmentalist, in addition to a star on The Big Bang Theory—retells the tale of the last homoschlepiens to a group of children eager to hear stories of this unusual species, people who insisted on only drinking from bottles of water despite having many freshwater sources nearby.