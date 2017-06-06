Watch Gordon Ramsay Try Desperately to Control Himself Driving James Corden to the Airport

There are few buildings on Earth more unpleasant to pull up to than Los Angeles International Airport. The traffic snarls cars and buses trying to loop around the terminals, sometimes for over an hour. It’s enough to make someone scream obscenities. So it’s all the more impressive that Gordon Ramsay managed to restrain himself in a bit during James Corden’s Late Late Show, during which the chef had to drive the host and bandleader Reggie Watts to LAX. He avoided screaming anyway. He breaths out obscenities like carbon dioxide.

Corden does his best to get Ramsay lose it, using, amongst other strategies, praise of Jamie Oliver and his London restaurants—Oliver and Ramsay have had a feud of sorts going back almost eight years. Ramsay doesn’t even blow up when Corden and Watts clap the theme song from Friends in his ear. The bit was all in promotion of Ramsay’s new show on Fox, The F Word, which began airing last week. The show is live, which really throws a wrench into Ramsay’s ability to unleash expletive-laden tirades (at least if he intends to stay on the right side of the FCC). One episode in though and Ramsay’s sharp tongue hasn’t gotten anyone at Fox in trouble yet. But if he really wants to challenge himself he should try doing a live show at the airport. Even without James Corden’s charming insistence on Cinnabon, plenty of people would tune-in just to see how long Ramsay could keep his cool.