Watch 100 People Try Their First Raw Oyster

In A Moveable Feast, Hemingway famously wrote, "As I ate the oysters with their strong taste of the sea and their faint metallic taste that the cold white wine washed away...I lost the empty feeling and began to be happy." Well, that's great for Hemingway, but it's definitely not the oyster-eating experience that the 100 people in this video had, trying oysters for the first time.

Before eating oyster, they described them with some very colorful terms which, if you're about the eat lunch (especially if that lunch is a half-dozen oysters) you may want to drop this in your "check out later" folder. Sure, some of the people in the video really enjoy the taste of oyster, but others look like they aren't so thrilled as soon as it hits their mouths.