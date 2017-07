Washington Drivers Can Get Ticketed For Eating a Cheeseburger

Washington is limiting how much drivers can eat and drink with the state's new distracted driving law. One food the law especially discourages drivers from indulging while behind the wheel? Cheeseburgers.

If eating a meal such as a cheeseburger causes you to drive erratically then the police can hand you a $99 citation. Eating the cheeseburger isn’t explicitly outlawed; rather the law allows police to ticket people who might be driving irresponsibly as result of their appetite.

“We would have to articulate how that cheeseburger caused that collision,” Washington State Patrol Capt. Monica Alexander said in a press conference about the new law, according to USA Today. “Eating a cheeseburger,” she continued, correcting herself. “The cheeseburger didn’t do anything.”