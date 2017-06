Washington D.C. Restaurants Could Get Loans to Pay for Rising Rent

In response to a recent slew of restaurant closings in the D.C. area, a new bill that has been introduced by city councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau hopes lend extra support to small businesses.

According to a report from the Washington City Paper, the bill, entitled the “Small Business Rental Assistance Program Establishment Act of 2017,” would fund businesses that have been operating in the same neighborhood for the past ten years in good financial standing, by awarding them loans or grants of up to $50,000 per year. That’s a hefty cash infusion, so no single business can receive more than five loans over the course of the program.

One Washington D.C. business owner, Richard Nguyen, thinks the assistance program, though well intentioned, might not help restaurant owners in the long run.