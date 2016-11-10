Want Restaurant Meals at Half the Cost? Try This App

While everyone from celebrity chefs to consumer giants have recently amplified efforts towards tackling America's rampant food waste problem, one app has made it its mission to cut down on restaurant-created waste while letting consumers in on a major bargain.

Food For All connects hungry customers with area restaurants to offer them an 50-80 percent discount on foods that would otherwise be tossed at the end of a shift. According to Fortune, the app's pilot program has already kicked off in Boston, with 30 participating restaurants thus far. Following the success of their initial pilot period, the company has launched a Kickstarter campaign in order to finalize their business model and expand their reach into other cities across the U.S.

Since launching the campaign just days ago, 320 backers have already pledged nearly $13,000 of the $50,000 goal, with 28 days left to back the invest in the project. According to the company's mission statement, Food For All is hoping "to build social awareness regarding food waste, allowing people to buy great food from restaurants, food which is considered leftovers and thrown away by the end of the day."

App users are able to search through deals from nearby restaurants and drop by to pick up their leftovers of choice at a significantly reduced cost.

While saving consumers money on their food bill is a definite perk, the app's primary focus is taking on the massive food waste epidemic. Currently, about 40 percent of food produced is wasted each year in the U.S., and 43 billion pounds of food is tossed by cafeterias, caterers, and restaurants alone. It is estimated that each individual restaurant wastes between 25,000-100,000 pounds of food annually, a figure Food For All hopes to reduce with their help.

The Cambridge-based company plans to launch the app in its final form next July in Boston and New York City. Should the company exceed their Kickstarter goal and hit $75,000-100,000 raised, they plan to also launch the app in an additional 1-2 cities based on where the bulk of their waste-conscious backers are from.