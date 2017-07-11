A Vintage Elevator Car Bar is Touring the Country

Speakeasies aren't exactly anything new, but a speakeasy that travels? Now that's a bit novel. Enter: The Traveller Bar, a pop-up speakeasy moving across the country—and even into Canada—serving up cocktail classics in a refurbished elevator car.

The creation of Loews Hotels, The Traveller Bar will be at the Loews Boston Hotel beginning tomorrow and will stay there until August 4, when it will be packed up—quite literally disassembled—and brought to Montreal. This year, it will visit hotel locations in Minneapolis, San Francisco, Miami, and Orlando, too, its website says.

Bartenders dressed in vintage garb will serve up 32 cocktails—classics, such as a pomegranate daiquiri, gin fix, fedora, and more—at a bar that seats only four people, which isn't surprising, considering the speakeasy is constructed in an elevator car.

The bar itself is zinc-topped, and sits in front of a metal wall lined with bottles of your favorite spirits—Basil Hayden's bourbon whiskey, The Botanist Gin, and Stella Cider ales, to name a few—and shelves of vintage cocktail books, including the first cocktail recipe book ever written, Bar-Tender's Guide by Jeremiah (Jerry) P. Thomas which was first published in 1862.

Courtesy of Loews Hotels

That book, according to Loews Hotels, costs about $8,000 to own, but you can flip through it for free—or, for the cost of a cocktail, anyway—while the bar's in town.

"We wanted to create a truly authentic and culturally relevant, yet light-hearted, intimate, and engaging beverage concept for cocktail enthusiasts, and were able to draw inspiration from the classic cocktail era to engage our guests and that could also be shared across our hotel portfolio," Mark Weiss, Loews Hotels' senior vice president of food & beverage, said in a statement provided to Food & Wine.

After it opens in Boston tomorrow, you can visit The Traveller Bar from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday each week—until it travels on to Montreal, of course.