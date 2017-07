A Vintage Elevator Car Bar is Touring the Country

Speakeasies aren't exactly anything new, but a speakeasy that travels? Now that's a bit novel. Enter: The Traveller Bar, a pop-up speakeasy moving across the country—and even into Canada—serving up cocktail classics in a refurbished elevator car.

The creation of Loews Hotels, The Traveller Bar will be at the Loews Boston Hotel beginning tomorrow and will stay there until August 4, when it will be packed up—quite literally disassembled—and brought to Montreal. This year, it will visit hotel locations in Minneapolis, San Francisco, Miami, and Orlando, too, its website says.

Bartenders dressed in vintage garb will serve up 32 cocktails—classics, such as a pomegranate daiquiri, gin fix, fedora, and more—at a bar that seats only four people, which isn't surprising, considering the speakeasy is constructed in an elevator car.