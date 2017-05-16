The Very First Nutella Café Will Open in Chicago Later This Month

Nutella deevotes rejoice: The iconic hazelnut spread – usually only available in grocery stores – will get its very own café in Chicago.

The café, owned and operated by Ferrero, the confectionary company that produces the spread, will offer a whole range of (you guessed it) Nutella inspired dishes. The menu is packed with the classic sweets of course, like Nutella crêpes, gelato, and sandwich cookies filled with Nutella, in addition to some more creative fair for breakfast, like steel-cut oats topped with the spread, a liege waffle and croissant French toast. If you want to really embrace the café’s theme, there’s a family sized Nutella fondue platter available as well.

For those who are looking for snacks that are a little more savory, there will be a hearty lunch menu available at the café as well that includes daily soups, paninis and salads. You can pair the whole menu with a cup of coffee, of course – perfect a sit down lunch you can finish with a covetable dessert.

If you’re worried that the Nutella café will indulge your sweet tooth but hurt your waistline, don’t worry – all the menu items that feature Nutella clock in at under 400 calories per portion.

The café opens at 10:00 a.m. on Monday May 31st, with a surprise for the first 400 fans that line-up for the grand opening – and if you can get there, we honestly don’t think it’s worth missing.