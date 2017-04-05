Baileys Comes in a Vegan-Friendly Version Now

Vegans rejoice! At least vegans into cream liqueur. Baileys has taken the cream out of Irish cream and replaced it with dairy-free and gluten-free almond milk. Their latest Almande Almondmilk Liqueur works for sufferers of dietary issues or those who want to be a walking contradiction by making "healthier alcohol choices."

"We are excited to welcome spring with Baileys Almande, which offers the same quality and delicious flavor that people love about Baileys, but now in a dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan option that we know many are thrilled to enjoy," said Alex Tomlin, senior vice president of Scotch Whisky and Reserve Brands at Diageo North America, in a statement.

According to Baileys' website, the concoction is blended with "sweet almond oil and almond essence, cane sugar and purified water with a touch of real vanilla." While this immediately sounds like it'd be amaretto's new BFF, the company recommends mixing it with simple coconut water and ice for a refreshing warm weather cocktail. (We're thinking a Mudslide or spiked iced coffee sounds pretty good, but to each his own.)

The calorie count is pretty standard per serving (67), but its alcohol content (the most important aspect, obviously) is at only 13 percent (four percent lower than Baileys original.) This means you'll either have to double up or mix in another liquor if you really want to put the happy in happy hour.