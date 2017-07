Utah Bartenders Don't Have to Hide Your Cocktails Anymore

If you walk into a restaurant in Utah you’re likely to see a strange set up: Behind the bar, there’s a physical barrier – perhaps a frosted glass wall – that blocks patrons from the bartenders who are making their drinks.

The barriers are so-called “Zion curtains,” and they’re there to make sure drinkers can’t see the alcohol they’re about to drink being poured. Supposedly, the barricades make sure innocent children aren’t exposed to drinking-culture while at dinner with their families.

But as of last Friday, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control struck down the restrictive rule at 26 restaurants, according to a new report from the Salt Lake City Tribune. That means that next time you’re out to dinner at Utah, your bartender probably won’t have to hide from you while mixing your drink.