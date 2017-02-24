Another day, another cheese recalled—or at least that's how it's starting to feel.

In recent weeks, several brands have flagged dozens of products as potential health risks after Indiana cheese maker Deutsch Kase Haus confirmed cheeses made at its facility could contain listeria on Feb. 9. But if you don't know what's safe to eat and what belongs in your trash, don't fear. Here's a list of all the affected brands, and where you can get more information on each recall. (And we'll update it as needed.) —Jillian Kramer