This Cannoli Just Might Be the Last Great Unicorn Dessert

New York's "Unicornolli," the unicorn-ified cannoli, is everything you could want it to be. It's a waffle cone shell filled with lavender-berry buttercream, funfetti, strawberry, and graham crackers, topped with lavender-berry macaroon and a little funfetti cake, and decked out in rainbow sprinkles. Plus, if all that isn't enough unicorn magic yet, the shell of the cannoli is dusted in 24-karat gold. So yeah, this cannoli will make pretty much all your fairytale dreams come true.

The cannoli is available at Gelso & Grand, a restaurant in Little Italy known for their cannoli. In April, the restaurant made headlines with its foot-long cannoli, where you could choose whether you wanted to eat from the Reese's side or the side with matcha and Oreos. Basically, they know their way around Insta-worthy dessert.

The Unicornolli also has a toothpick sticking out of it with a cute little illustrated unicorn. The illustration bears the instruction "Smash me." Sure enough, to eat this massive cannoli, you have to smash it with a wooden mallet to break it down into pieces that can actually fit in your mouth, as demonstrated in this Instagram. It's the perfect combination: a pinked-out, girly dessert that you have to be absolutely savage to actually eat.