5 Unexpected Flavor Pairings Trending on Pinterest
These combinations are rising up the pinning ranks.
Pinterest just revealed its 2016 Pinsights Flavor Report, showcasing the flavors and ingredients that are generating the most buzz among users. Here, the top five unexpected flavor pairings of 2016 and how to try them yourself.
1. Basil and Chickpea
Serve this amazing roasted tomato-basil hummus alongside warm pita, or spread it over flatbread with some toppings for a unique spin on pizza.
2. Turmeric and Apple Cider Vinegar
Turmeric is known for having anti-inflammatory properties. Try it with apple cider vinegar for these super-easy, sweet and tangy pickles.
3. Basil and Beet
Edamame adds extra protein to this delicious basil-scented beet salad.
4. Saffron and Honey
The popularity of goat meat is on the rise. Try this excellent Moroccan goat curry flavored with saffron strands and honey.
5. Coffee Liqueur and Cinnamon
Upgrade a classic White Russian with fragrant cinnamon for the perfect holiday drink.