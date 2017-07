Why U.K.-U.S. Trade Relations Could Hinge on Chicken

The U.K.’s environment secretary, Michael Gove, has announced that the U.K. will back out of any trade deal with the U.S. that requires them to lower their food standards—but not everyone in the country agrees with this point of view. The food item at the heart of the debate? Chlorinated chicken.

The Guardian reports that the U.K.’s trade secretary, Liam Fox, suggested that the U.K. should relax their standards when it comes to allowing chickens treated with a chlorine wash (which is banned in the EU, but used in the United States), into the country. Gove chafed against Fox’s statements, yesterday promising that, “lowering environmental or agricultural standards would be a deal-breaker.”

Gove spoke in no uncertain terms to the BBC, warning that the U.S. would have to “kiss goodbye,” any trade deal that would require the U.K. to compromise on their strict import regulations.