Will Technology Kill The Recipe Star? Tyler Florence Is Betting On It

As the march of technological advancement expands throughout the kitchen, there's plenty to upgrade—but could recipes themselves be on the chopping block? That's what celebrity chef and Food Network TV host Tyler Florence is wondering and part of why he's joined tech startup Innit as Chief Content and Innovation officer.

"Recipes served a purpose back in the day," Florence told an audience at a panel called "Trickle Down Innovation: The Place Of The Pro Kitchen In Innovation Diffusion" at the Smart Kitchen Summit 2017, "but inflexible recipes don't work with the modern lifestyle anymore." Why? The amount of instruction and pre-planning is too much for the modern home cook. "Today's recipe content is one dimensional," Florence said, because "it doesn't know who I am, my family's nutrition needs and likes/dislikes, the food I have in my fridge, or the appliances I have in my home."

Innit, on the other hand, does know all of these things. The smart kitchen maker aims to use technology to create a centralized hub for the kitchen, from software that knows what groceries you just bought and can suggest combinations and preparations based on your taste, to automated stoves and ovens that cook the food while you're away.

While it's unclear what the specifics of the technology that has Florence asking "are recipes dead?" actually are, they may have something to do with this combination of more adaptable recipes, and automated cooking that will take up less of your time. At least, that's what Innit Chief Operating Office Josh Sigel seemed to mean when he said that "content will become the vehicle that delivers information across the kitchen, from the grocery items needed for the meal you're planning to the guidance your appliances require in order to produce optimal results." The company plans a major announcement later this year, so it'll hopefully become clearer then.