Twitter Freaks Out Over Learning the Singular of Spaghetti Is 'Spaghetto'

Another one of the many things that makes food amazing is the insight that it can give us into foreign cultures. My taste buds have certainly visited more countries than I have. And for the countries I have traveled to, many of the words I knew best in those foreign languages were the ones I learned from their cuisine. (If you’re not a master of French prepositions, you’re not eating out enough!)

At the same time, however, some foreign food words have become so much a part of American culture that we no longer appreciate their roots. For instance, the word “spaghetti.” The type of pasta has become such an integral part of American English, it’s practically synonymous with the word “noodle.” Except that it shouldn’t be… because “spaghetti” is technically plural. It’s actually more synonymous with “noodles.”

If that statement just blew your mind, don’t worry, you’re not alone. A few days ago, a Twitter user, Caro Ramsey, took the Twitterverse by storm simply by posting a screengrab from the Wiktionary page for “spaghetto”…