Tucson Mayor Issues Demand for Frozen Watermelon Treats Amid Record Heat

As you might expect, Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild has a lot on his plate. Balancing the budget. Investing in roads and public safety. Fighting crime.

But this month, as temperatures in the city approach record highs and the National Weather Service begins to issue alarming "Excessive Weather Warnings" for the area, he has something even more important to deal with: Making sure his citizens are armed and ready for the heat with refreshing, icy-cold drinks.

And not just any drinks, either. Drinks in what we can only presume is his personal favorite flavor.