TSA Agents Found a Live, 20-Pound Lobster in Checked Luggage at Boston Airport

Maybe it was a pet. Maybe it was tomorrow night’s dinner. Maybe it was a confused stowaway. Or maybe it was this seafood restaurant resident of twenty years departing for a well-deserved vacation.

But whether it was on its way to a pot of boiling water or a lobster-friendly family vacation in Aruba, the live, 20-pound lobster found at Logan Airport’s Terminal C in Boston by Transportation Security Administration agents likely didn’t make it there on time.

The operative phrase is “on time.” Because the crazy part is, he or she was allowed to fly.